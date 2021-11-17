A couple of book recommendations

My friend Marc Steinberg's wonderful book "Rethinking Securities Law" was American Book Fest's best law book of 2021. Well deserved award.https://t.co/JOiZklAFP2 https://t.co/uIVAyUbGVp #lawtwitter— Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) November 17, 2021
"Ends of War: The Unfinished Fight of Lee's Army after Appomattox" got a strong review in today's WSJ. https://t.co/fUAQO77Lgr The Country likely would be in a better place if we had hung some top Confederates and kept Reconstruction going a lot longer. https://t.co/ZSZ9eGnZ20— Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) November 17, 2021