Expect the SEC to Favor Woke Shareholder Proposals: The SEC's Appalling New 14a-8 Guidance

Wachtell Lipton reports:

The SEC Staff has issued revised guidance rescinding prior Staff Legal Bulletins addressing the exclusion of Rule 14a-8 shareholder proposals based on the social significance to a company, “micromanagement” or “economic relevance.” The changes will likely facilitate a larger number of shareholder proposals, including ESG proposals, coming to a shareholder vote. ... The new guidance revises the SEC’s application of the “ordinary business” exclusion, which considered whether a proposal was of social policy significance or sought to micromanage a company. While the Staff has previously focused on the significance of a social policy issue to a particular issuer, they will now focus on the proposal’s “broad societal impact.”

This is appalling. In effect, the SEC is saying that corporate proxy statements can be conscripted by somebody owning a trivial amount of stock to solve "societal problems" that may have virtually no nexus to the company.

In addition, the SEC is encouraging shareholders to micromanage the company when it comes to woke issues:

For example, a proposal requesting a company set greenhouse gas emission targets, but providing the company with discretion on a method for its implementation, will no longer meet the threshold for exclusion based on micromanagement.

How is deciding corporate environmental policy not micromanagement?

Wachtell concludes:

it is not clear which social issues the Staff will deem broad enough to “transcend the ordinary business,” beyond the Staff’s examples of proposals relating to human capital management with a broad social impact or to greenhouse gas emissions targets without specific methodologies.

Piffle. It is perfectly obvious that the SEC has become a tool of the Warren/Sanders/AOC wing of the Democratic Party and is now leading the charge towards woke capitalism. I feel confident in predicting that woke shareholder proposals will breeze through the process. In the unlikely event that conservatives emulated progressives and started using the shareholder proposals to effect their policy goals, however, I'd bet the SEC allows their exclusion.