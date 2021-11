Fred Shapiro (Yale Law School) periodically published citation counts. He has just published a new one in The Most-Cited Legal Scholars Revisited, 88 U. Chi. L. Rev. 1595 (2021). As far as corporate law goes, he has me ranked ninth:

Unlike the Leiter-Sisk rankings, which look at citation counts over a recent span of years, Shapiro's count looks at all-time counts.