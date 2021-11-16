« Dear Securities and Exchange Commission: I Do Not Want to Know How my Funds Vote | Main | Hearing on California's Board of Director Gender Quota Statute »

11/16/2021

It turns out California is another state that doesn't require use of GAAP in deciding if a dividend is lawful

Keith Bishop:

UCLA Law School Professor Stephen Bainbridge recently commented Vice Chancellor Glasscock's recent memorandum opinion in In re The Chemours Co. Deriv. Litig., (Del. Ch. Case No. 2020-0786-SG, Nov. 1, 2021).  Professor Bainbridge notes that the Chemours case provides some guidance on how to boards of directors should make valuation decisions in determining whether a dividend may be paid under Delaware law.  He notes that state corporate laws generally does not require adherence to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) when determining whether a dividend can be paid.  I can't speak to other states' laws, but Professor Bainbridge is correct with respect to California.

Keith goes on to discuss the pertinent California statute in depth. Good read.

Posted at 04:25 PM

