Keith Paul Bishop asks: "Should Boeing Fly To Nevada?"

Mr. Bishop cites my post After Boeing, Caremark is no longer "the most difficult theory in corporation law upon which a plaintiff might hope to win a judgment" and then points out that:

If Professor Bainbridge is correct, Caremark is no longer a tough claim to bring, Caremark claims will increase, and more stockholder money will be spent in defending and settling Caremark claims.

Boeing and its stockholders may want to take note of the fact that the Nevada Supreme Court has never mentioned, much less followed, Caremark. Further, NRS 78.138 provides that, with certain exceptions, no director or officer is individually liable to the corporation or its stockholders for damages unless the business judgment presumption has been rebutted and it is proven that: