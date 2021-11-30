What I need are some really rich conservatives to finance a Rule 14a-8 shareholder proposal campaign

I have a splendid idea to advance the pro-life cause while calling attention to the SEC's recent liberalization of the shareholder proposal rule. It came up in a Twitter conversation with SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce:
I'm still hoping there's an anchor in common sense--a company's proxy should be about the company. We'll have to evaluate, though, at the end of the proxy season.— Hester Peirce (@HesterPeirce) November 30, 2021
Plus, imagine the havoc if some concerned law professor could persuade wealthy conservatives to mimic James McRitchie and John Chevedden. If there is no nexus, we could bombard companies with anti-abortion proposals and dare the SEC to say they lack social significance. pic.twitter.com/CwXTpKPMaW— Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) November 30, 2021