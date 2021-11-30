« An open letter to Heritage President Kevin Roberts: I used to be proud of my Heritage Foundation affiliation, but .... | Main | Look what came in today's mail: The 11th edition of my Business Associations casebook »

11/30/2021

What I need are some really rich conservatives to finance a Rule 14a-8 shareholder proposal campaign

I have a splendid idea to advance the pro-life cause while calling attention to the SEC's recent liberalization of the shareholder proposal rule. It came up in a Twitter conversation with SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce:

