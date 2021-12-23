« Reform Rule 10b5-1 by making executives trade the same amount every day (or week or whatever) | Main | Keith Bishop asks "Could The SEC Have Made A Weaker Case For Mandating Enhanced Repurchase Disclosures?" »

23 states file comment opposing DOL's proposed rule that "promotes a social activist agenda over the interests of employees, retirees, and other retirement fund beneficiaries"

You can read the full comment letter here.  For additional background on the proposed rule, go here.  An excerpt from the letter:

It is our position that social and political issues should not be considered by fiduciaries in employee retirement savings investment decisions. We are not opposed to any person or entity considering ESG or other social factors when investing their own money; individuals and companies may promote social causes through their investments to the extent they desire. But we are opposed to investment managers and employers being encouraged or mandated to consider ESG factors and protected from legal action when they do. Adopting this Proposed Rule and allowing employers and investment managers to consider ESG factors makes what should be a financial decision into a political one....

