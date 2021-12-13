Do You Remember Sherron Watkins? Or Just The Myth?

Corporate Counsel reports:

While Frances Haugen and Tyler Shultz/Erika Cheung are currently top of mind, there was a time – 20 years ago! – when the world was abuzz about Sherron Watkins, who raised concerns internally at Enron and later testified before Congress about those warnings. A recent Bloomberg article checks in on where the major Enron players are today, and reports that Watkins now teaches business ethics. Here’s a Houston news outlet with a couple of short video interviews in which Sherron shares what the company’s collapse looked like from the inside – and how it still feels like yesterday to her.

Personally, I think Watkins gets way too much credit:

Part of the Enron mythology is that former Enron VP Sherron Watkins blew the whistle on Ken Lay, Jeff Skilling, and their fellow miscreants. In fact, however, so-called “Enron whistle-blower” Sherron Watkins never really blew a whistle. A real whistle-blower would have reported the misconduct to the SEC or the cops. Watkins simply reported it to Ken Lay, and even warned him that potential real whistle-blowers were lurking among within the company.

Indeed, there is a school of thought that Watkins got away with insider trading: