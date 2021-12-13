Do You Remember Sherron Watkins? Or Just The Myth?

While Frances Haugen and Tyler Shultz/Erika Cheung are currently top of mind, there was a time – 20 years ago! – when the world was abuzz about Sherron Watkins, who raised concerns internally at Enron and later testified before Congress about those warnings.
A recent Bloomberg article checks in on where the major Enron players are today, and reports that Watkins now teaches business ethics. Here’s a Houston news outlet with a couple of short video interviews in which Sherron shares what the company’s collapse looked like from the inside – and how it still feels like yesterday to her.
Personally, I think Watkins gets way too much credit:
Part of the Enron mythology is that former Enron VP Sherron Watkins blew the whistle on Ken Lay, Jeff Skilling, and their fellow miscreants. In fact, however, so-called “Enron whistle-blower” Sherron Watkins never really blew a whistle. A real whistle-blower would have reported the misconduct to the SEC or the cops. Watkins simply reported it to Ken Lay, and even warned him that potential real whistle-blowers were lurking among within the company.
Indeed, there is a school of thought that Watkins got away with insider trading:
Watkins’ testimony was downright bizarre regarding her $47,000 in insider trades of Enron stock that she made after delivering her memo to Lay and prior to the company’s announcement of the charge to earnings. Despite having certified in a 2002 Enron employment agreement and sworn in Congressional testimony that she had not engaged in any illegal insider trading while at Enron, Watkins yesterday conceded on direct examination that the trades were not “proper” because “I had more information than the marketplace did.”