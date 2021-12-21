More on whether Fliegler v. Lawrence was wrongly decided and whether the votes of interested stockholders should count under DGCL 144(a)(2)

About a week ago, I opined that Fliegler v. Lawrence was wrongly decided.

The court’s reading of § 144 is inconsistent with a plain-meaning approach to statutory construction. Section 144(a)(1) requires approval by “a majority of the disinterested directors,” but § 144(a)(2) requires only approval by a “vote of the shareholders.” The statute’s drafters thus inserted a requirement of disinterest in (a)(1) but not in (a)(2). Presumably, they did not forget the word disinterested in the presumably brief interval between writing (a)(1) and (a)(2). Accordingly, on the face of the statute, shareholder approval ought to be effective even if the shareholders are not disinterested.