New and Continuing Challenges to California's Board Diversity Quota Laws

Keith Paul Bishop has the details:

Tomorrow, a trial is scheduled to begin in California Superior Court on the constitutionality of SB 826, California's female director quota law. Crest v. Padilla (Cal. Super. Ct. Case No. 19STCV27561). ...

In addition, there is a separate challenge to the law pending in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California. Meland v. Padilla (Case No. No. 2:19-cv-02288-JAM-AC). ...

Last week, the National Center for Public Policy Research filed a complaint in U.S. District Court challenging both SB 826 and AB 979. The complaint has a single claim for relief based on the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and 42 U.S.C. § 1983.