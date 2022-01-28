Delaware is the global leader in corporate law--Israel as case in point

Israel has invested significant effort, over two decades, into approximating its corporate law to the corporate law of Delaware. Furthermore, Israel established a specialized court dedicated to corporate law disputes, shamelessly copycatting the Delaware Court of Chancery. The declared objectives of this tremendous legal effort were twofold: first, to draw domestic entrepreneurs away from choosing Delaware over Israel as the locus of incorporation, and second, to increase the willingness of foreign investors—especially U.S. and global investors—to choose or accept Israeli corporate law as the governing law in cross-border M&A transactions involving Israeli target corporations.

Which suggests that the Israeli government thinks corporate law is a race to the top that Delaware is winning.

Interestingly, however, the authors suggest that the emulation project may not be working and, in fact, may even be backfiring: