Statement by SEC Commissioners Peirce and Roisman Slamming Chair Gensler’s Regulatory Agenda

Peirce and Roisman slam Gary Gensler's agenda:

While Chair Gary Gensler’s newly released regulatory agenda is ambitious in scope, we are disappointed with its content. It fails to include any items intended to facilitate capital formation and misses opportunities to foster fair, orderly, and efficient markets and further investor protection. Instead the agenda is brimming with plans to redo recently completed rules, add new regulatory obligations, and constrain investor choice. ...

The Agenda makes plenty of room for rulemakings to undo rulemakings that the Commission only recently completed. These include proposals to further amend our rules on proxy solicitation and shareholder proposals; the Resource Extraction Payments Rule; the rules pertaining to the accredited investor definition and the private offering exemption integration framework; as well as our whistleblower rules. Not only are the Commission’s most recent amendments to each of these rules barely or less than a year old; none have been effective for more than a few months. As we said when we initially raised these concerns, we have not seen any new information that would warrant opening up any of these rules for further changes at this time. So, why the rush to revisit them?