The egregious errors of Wikipedia's entry on Dodge v. Ford Motor Co.

Dodge v. Ford Motor Company, 204 Mich. 459, 170 N.W. 668 (Mich. 1919), is a case in which the Michigan Supreme Court held that Henry Ford had to operate the Ford Motor Company in the interests of its shareholders, rather than in a charitable manner for the benefit of his employees or customers. It is often correctly cited as affirming the principle of "shareholder primacy" in corporate America.[1] At the same time, the case affirmed the business judgment rule, leaving Ford an extremely wide latitude about how to run the company. Despite a few subsequent opinions purporting to authorize corporate directors to pursue socially responsible courses of action,[2] the general rule of law today is that directors have an obligation “to attempt, within the law, to maximize the long-run interests of the corporation's stockholders” and, moreover, “that they may sometimes do so ‘at the expense’ of” other corporate constituencies.”[3] Having said that, however, management decisions will not be challenged where one can point to any rational link to benefiting the corporation’s shareholders.[4]

