The scary California single payer health insurance plan

In many industry sectors (e.g., retail and construction), taxes and expenses already take up to 95% of gross revenues. These new taxes would cut their profits by half or more. How many more mobile entrepreneurs and other businesses would join the throngs headed to Texas to avoid yet another soak the rich scheme?

On top of which, the bill would require: A progressive income tax starting at 0.5% for Californians earning more than $149,500, up to 2.5% for people making about $2.5 million annually. (Those rates would also be adjusted for inflation.) This despite the fact that California is already in the 10 ten of highest state income tax burdens.

How will doctors react? I’ve had two doctors go to a concierge model so as to avoid dealing with Medicare and insurance. How many more would follow to avoid the hassles of dealing with a vast new—and by all California precedents—inept bureaucracy?

I’m a couple of years away from going on Medicare. Assuming I’m in one of the tax brackets that will get zapped to fund single payer, would I still have to pay that tax once I’m on Medicare and thus not getting any benefits from the state plan?

I’m probably too old (and too controversial in these times) to get a job at a law school out of state. But when I retire in a couple of years, this sort of thing will probably send me to Texas or Florida. I had hoped to stay in California, but at some point it just won't make economic sense.