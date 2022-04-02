Spaghetti al Tonno with many shortcuts and a Daou Rose

This is about as easy as things get and very tasty:
- 8 ounces spaghetti cooked per package directions and drained. Do NOT rinse.
- I have been using Rustichella D'Abruzzo lately and like it a lot.
- 1 6.7 ounce jar Tonnino Tuna Ventresca in olive oil, drained and flaked. Do NOT rinse.
- Jarred tuna is much preferred over canned. The pieces are bigger and the tuna has better texture.
- Ventresca is the belly of Bonito del Norte (albacore). It's the best part of a great tuna.
- Oil packed is preferable to water packed or pouch tuna, as it has a moister texture and richer flavor.
- Tonnino is my favorite brand. It's meaty, clean tasting, and has huge flakes. If you can't get the Ventresca a jar of Tonnino Tuna Filets makes a good substitute.
- If you're made of money, Nardin Bonito Del Norte Ventresca Fillets is even better but I'm not sure it's worth paying 4x more than what you pay for Tonnino.
- ½ cup roasted tomato bruschetta mix
- This is a key time saver. Otherwise, you're dicing tomatoes, and garlic, and so on.
- I got mine fresh from Bristol Farm's deli department.
- DeLallo is a very acceptable jarred alternative.
- 1 cup micro greens rinsed, dried, and loosely packed
- zest of 1 lemon
- ½ tablespoon of lemon juice
- big pinch of salt
- freshly ground black pepper to taste
- red pepper flakes to taste
- ½ teaspoon fish sauce
- Red Boat is the brand of choice
While pasta is cooking, combine all the other ingredients in a medium to large bowl and lightly toss to combine. Add spaghetti and toss to combine. Add extra virgin olive oil to taste. Use a very good oil. I use California Reserve Miller’s Blend.
We drank a 2019 Daou Rose, which is a blend of Grenache and Sauvignon Blanc. Light. Well balanced. Easy to drink. Peach, melon, and citrus notes.
