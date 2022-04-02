Spaghetti al Tonno with many shortcuts and a Daou Rose

This is about as easy as things get and very tasty:

8 ounces spaghetti cooked per package directions and drained. Do NOT rinse. I have been using Rustichella D'Abruzzo lately and like it a lot.

1 6.7 ounce jar Tonnino Tuna Ventresca in olive oil, drained and flaked. Do NOT rinse. Jarred tuna is much preferred over canned. The pieces are bigger and the tuna has better texture. Ventresca is the belly of Bonito del Norte (albacore). It's the best part of a great tuna. Oil packed is preferable to water packed or pouch tuna, as it has a moister texture and richer flavor. Tonnino is my favorite brand. It's meaty, clean tasting, and has huge flakes. If you can't get the Ventresca a jar of Tonnino Tuna Filets makes a good substitute. If you're made of money, Nardin Bonito Del Norte Ventresca Fillets is even better but I'm not sure it's worth paying 4x more than what you pay for Tonnino.

½ cup roasted tomato bruschetta mix This is a key time saver. Otherwise, you're dicing tomatoes, and garlic, and so on. I got mine fresh from Bristol Farm's deli department. DeLallo is a very acceptable jarred alternative.

1 cup micro greens rinsed, dried, and loosely packed

zest of 1 lemon

½ tablespoon of lemon juice

big pinch of salt

freshly ground black pepper to taste

red pepper flakes to taste

½ teaspoon fish sauce Red Boat is the brand of choice



While pasta is cooking, combine all the other ingredients in a medium to large bowl and lightly toss to combine. Add spaghetti and toss to combine. Add extra virgin olive oil to taste. Use a very good oil. I use California Reserve Miller’s Blend.

We drank a 2019 Daou Rose, which is a blend of Grenache and Sauvignon Blanc. Light. Well balanced. Easy to drink. Peach, melon, and citrus notes.

