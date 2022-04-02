« Kevin LaCroix on the new Delaware captive insurance legislation | Main

02/04/2022

Spaghetti al Tonno with many shortcuts and a Daou Rose

This is about as easy as things get and very tasty:

  • 8 ounces spaghetti cooked per package directions and drained. Do NOT rinse.
  • 1 6.7 ounce jar Tonnino Tuna Ventresca in olive oil, drained and flaked. Do NOT rinse.
    • Jarred tuna is much preferred over canned. The pieces are bigger and the tuna has better texture.
    • Ventresca is the belly of Bonito del Norte (albacore). It's the best part of a great tuna.
    • Oil packed is preferable to water packed or pouch tuna, as it has a moister texture and richer flavor.
    • Tonnino is my favorite brand. It's meaty, clean tasting, and has huge flakes. If you can't get the Ventresca a jar of Tonnino Tuna Filets makes a good substitute.
    • If you're made of money, Nardin Bonito Del Norte Ventresca Fillets is even better but I'm not sure it's worth paying 4x more than what you pay for Tonnino.
  • ½ cup roasted tomato bruschetta mix 
    • This is a key time saver. Otherwise, you're dicing tomatoes, and garlic, and so on.
    • I got mine fresh from Bristol Farm's deli department.
    • DeLallo is a very acceptable jarred alternative. 
  • 1 cup micro greens rinsed, dried, and loosely packed
  • zest of 1 lemon
  • ½ tablespoon of lemon juice
  • big pinch of salt
  • freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • red pepper flakes to taste
  • ½ teaspoon fish sauce

While pasta is cooking, combine all the other ingredients in a medium to large bowl and lightly toss to combine. Add spaghetti and toss to combine. Add extra virgin olive oil to taste. Use a very good oil. I use California Reserve Miller’s Blend.

We drank a 2019 Daou Rose, which is a blend of Grenache and Sauvignon Blanc. Light. Well balanced. Easy to drink. Peach, melon, and citrus notes.

By the way, have you downloaded my cookbook?

Posted at 12:49 PM in Food and Wine |

