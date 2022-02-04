« Recommended reading: Fisch's "GameStop and the Reemergence of the Retail Investor" | Main | Taco Seasoning Mix »

04/02/2022

Keith Bishops Reports "Plaintiffs Prevail In Constitutional Challenge To California Board Quota Law"

Keith Paul Bishop reports:

This afternoon, Judge Terry Green granted the plaintiff's summary judgment motion in a case challenging the constitutionality of AB 979.  Crest v. Padilla, LA Super. Ct. Case No. 20STCV37513.  AB 979 is a California law that purports to require publicly held domestic and foreign corporations having their principal executive offices in California to have a specified minimum number of directors who are members of underrepresented communities.  Cal. Corp. Code §§ 301.4 & 2115.6.   The case had been scheduled to go to trial in May.

I'll follow up ASAP.

Posted at 04:53 PM in Corporate Law, SCOTUS and Con Law |

| | | | |

Comments