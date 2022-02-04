Taco Seasoning Mix

1 ½ tablespoons paprika

1 ½ teaspoons chili powder

1 ½ teaspoons ground cumin

1 ½ teaspoons corn starch

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ to ¾ teaspoons cayenne pepper

Mix well.

I prefer Morton & Basset spices.

Depending on how much cayenne pepper you add this recipe makes about 3 to 3 ½ tablespoons of seasoning mix. In turn, how much cayenne pepper you add depends on how much heat you want. It also depends on whether you used sweet or hot paprika.

Speaking of paprika, I do not recommend using smoked paprika. Smoke is not a flavor I want in my tacos.

I will usually use around two tablespoons for a pound of ground meat. I typically add 1 tablespoon to the meat as it fries and stir it in to bloom the spices. After botting up excess fat with paper towels, I’ll add a half of a cup of water to the meat, bring it to a boil, and then reduce the heat to a simmer. Let the water reduce to a glaze. While the water is reducing, I’ll taste both the liquid and the meat, and then add additional seasoning as needed.