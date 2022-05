At bottom, materiality is a fact question, which the Sixth Circuit has cautioned “typically should not be decided” at the motion to dismiss stage. Id. (quoting Stephen M. Bainbridge & G. Mitu Gulati, How Do Judges Maximize? (The Same Way Everybody Else Does—Boundedly): Rules of Thumb in Securities Fraud Opinions, 51 Emory L.J. 83, 115 (2002)).