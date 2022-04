In April 2022, Elon Musk bought a ~9% stake in Twitter. In response, Twitter's board adopted a shareholder rights plan--more commonly known as a poison pill. In this video, I explain what a poison pill, how it works, and why companies use them. If you want even more information about the poison pill, my book Mergers and Acquisitions has an extended treatment. https://amzn.to/38Pkj06