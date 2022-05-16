Coverage of the law Professor Comment Letter Opposing the SEC's Climate Change Disclosure Proposal

Intrinsic Value by Roger Lowenstein, The SEC Should Stay in Its Lane (May 11, 2022)
Roll Call, Legal Debate over SEC’s Authority Clouds Climate Rule Proposal (May 5, 2022)
Mayer Brown, Academics from 17 Universities Question US SEC’s Authority to Adopt Proposed Climate Disclosure Rules (May 5, 2022)
Crowd Fund Insider, SEC Climate Risk Disclosure: What are People Saying About Proposed Rules? (May 4, 2022)
Ballotpedia News, Economy and Society: Academic pushback against SEC climate action (May 3, 2022)
Wealth Briefing, You're Out of Line Over Climate Disclosure Rule, Academics Tell SEC (May 3, 2022)
Business Law Prof Blog, To Say They Are Shareholders Only Begins Analysis (May 2, 2022)
Law 360, SEC Climate Plan Caters to Profit-Driven Funds, Profs Say (April 29, 2022)
Business Law Prof Blog, Twenty-Two National Professors Urge SEC to Withdraw Climate Disclosure Proposal (April 29, 2022)
Professor Bainbridge, Twenty-Two Leading Law & Finance Professors Urge SEC to Withdraw Climate Disclosure Proposal, including yours truly (April 28, 2022)