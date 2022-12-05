Director independence inquiries vary by context

In Sciabacucchi v. Liberty Broadband Corp.,[1] Delaware Vice Chancellor Glasscock explained that the independence inquiry varies by context:

Where the independence inquiry relates to special litigation committees, it requires a showing of independence by the special litigation committee, having displaced the common-law presumption of director independence. . . .

The independence inquiry as it relates to demand futility arises in the context where the challenged directors are not themselves interested in the question posed in the demand, but are alleged not to be independent of those who are. Where the latter are fellow directors, the required demonstration appears to be the easiest for a plaintiff to clear, given the natural reluctance of directors to take the action demanded—ultimately, choosing to sue fellow directors. If . . . the difficulty of impartially assessing a demand to sue fellow board members (or to sue business associates, friends, family, etc.), is high, it follows that a plaintiff would find it easier to impugn a director's independence in the context of demand futility. Successfully impugning a director's independence with respect to voting on transactions, conversely, should be more difficult than challenging that same independence with respect to assessing a demand. The ultimate factual burden upon a plaintiff to prove a director's lack of independence at trial will vary accordingly. The important point is that the decision in question must be viewed in the context of the director's relationship and her ability, in light of that relationship, to apply her business judgment thereto. . . .

“Delaware law does not contain bright-line tests for determining independence but instead engages in a case-by-case fact specific inquiry based on” the facts. Facts submitted to rebut the presumption of independence should be reviewed “holistically, because they can be additive.” Plaintiffs seeking to show that a director was not independent must demonstrate that the director in question had ties to the “person whose proposal or actions he or she is evaluating;” ties so substantial that she could not “objectively discharge ... her fiduciary duties.” The inquiry is whether those ties were material such that they displace the impartiality of the individual director.