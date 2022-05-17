Do we really need a Restatement of Corporate Governance?

Either the Restatement of Corporate Governance will restate Delaware law (in which case who needs it) or it will not restate the law but rather propose changes (in which case it will be ignored). But I'll be waiting. pic.twitter.com/XXCuzWgMhF— Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) May 17, 2022
Actually, I already weighed in: The American Law Institute is going to try writing a Restatement of Corporate Governance. Again. Oh joy. https://t.co/YZfbMnmnkU— Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) May 18, 2022