Quasi-East Asian Meat Sauce with Penne Pasta

Seasoning Sauce

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon Red Boat fish sauce

± 1 tablespoon Sriracha (to taste)

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon sake

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon mirin

pinch red pepper flakes (to taste)

black pepper to taste

Meat Sauce

½ cup finely diced carrot

½ cup finely diced celery

½ cup finely diced onion

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon grated ginger

1 tablespoon tomato paste

5 ounces ground beef

5 ounces ground pork

½ ounce dried shiitake mushrooms, reconstituted, and chopped very finely

1 teaspoon Better Than Bouillon Beef Base Bouillon

Other

sliced green parts of 2 scallions

6 ounces penne pasta prepared as per package directions

Mix seasoning sauce in a measuring cup. Add enough water to bring total liquid to ¾ cup and set aside.

Heat a 4 quart sauté pan over medium heat. Add 1 teaspoon olive oil. Add beef and pork. Season with salt and pepper. Brown meat. Transfer to a paper towel lined plate to drain. Do not wipe out pan.

Add another teaspoon of olive oil to pan. When oil begins to shimmer, add carrot, celery, and onions. Cook until onions are translucent and carrots have softened (about 10-12 minutes).

Add garlic, ginger, and tomato paste. Sauté for 2 minutes (do not let garlic burn).

Return meat to pan and add mushrooms. Add seasoning sauce. Raise heat to high and bring to a boil. reduce heat to low and allow to simmer until sauce thickens to your taste (probably around 20 minutes).

Serve over penne pasta topped with scallions.

We drank a Saldo Zinfandel. Black cherries, blackberries, briars, pepper, anise. Yum.