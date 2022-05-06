Congratulations to new Delaware Vice Chancellor Nathan A Cook

Chancery Daily announced:

The Chancery Daily notes that on Friday, June 3, 2022, Delaware Governor John Carney nominated Nathan A. Cook to serve as Vice Chancellor on the Delaware Court of Chancery. Governor Carney Announces Judicial Nominations. Mr. Cook graduated from the University of Virginia Law School, clerked for Vice Chancellor Noble, and spent his subsequent legal career focused on Delaware corporate litigation. Mr. Cook will fill a vacancy left by Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III, who announced his intent to retire in January 2022 (TCD offers the retiring Vice Chancellor gratitude for his service and best wishes as he embarks on new adventures).