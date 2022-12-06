Is AI Sentient?

Elsewhere: "@Google engineer warns the firm's AI is sentient: Suspended employee claims computer program acts 'like a 7 or 8-year-old' and reveals it told him shutting it off 'would be exactly like death for me." https://t.co/ylwwK4cwcm Skynet anyone? https://t.co/MR207vnxft— Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) June 12, 2022
In related news: The Daily Mail (consider the source) announces that a Goggle whistleblower claims its AI is sentient. https://t.co/ylwwK4cwcm https://t.co/xs2vzo6uix— Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) June 12, 2022