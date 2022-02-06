Kentucky Attorney General Holds ESG and Stakeholder Capitalism to be Inconsistent with Kentucky Law in Fiduciary Duties

I certainly agree that politics has no place in investment management. I have frequently written about that issue in connection with divestment campaigns, most notably in Those Divesting Presbyterians.

As I will be discussing in my forthcoming book, The Profit Motive: In Defense of Shareholder Value Maximization, I am also deeply skeptical that there is a business case for ESG and stakeholder capitalism.

Having said that, however, note that the Kentucky Attorney general's opinion has a gap; namely, it fails to address the question of whether there is a business case for ESG and stakeholder capitalism.

Proponents of ESG argue investing in employee welfare generates higher employee satisfaction and, as a result, productivity gains.[1] Improved corporate governance will discourage managers from actions that benefit themselves at the expense of shareholders and/or stakeholders. Likewise, investing in environmental enhancements will reduce long-term costs from climate change. And so on.[2]

Proponents will therefore argue that they are using ESG metrics in making investment decisions precisely for the required "purpose of providing benefits to members and beneficiaries."

As I explain in The Profit Motive, I don't buy the proponents' argument. To the contrary, ESG is mostly about politics.

But the Kentucky Attorney General's opinion basically ignores this critical issue. It says there is "some suggestion" that ESG's costs outweigh its benefits. In support of that rather weak claim, the opinion cites one op-ed from Barron's. This omission significantly weakens the opinion. As such, the opinion does the objection to ESG little good.