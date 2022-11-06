Multicooker Lamb Shoulder Chops

2 lamb shoulder chops (either arm or blade)

olive oil

¾ cup diced carrots

1 shallot, minced

2 cloves garlic, sliced thinly

1 teaspoon Herbes de Provence

½ teaspoon dried rosemary, lightly crushed between your fingers

½ to 1½ teaspoon harissa powder (I like Morton & Basset)

¼ cup red wine

½ cup beef stock

½ tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

14.5 ounce can diced tomatoes, drained

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Heat multicooker using the brown setting.

Trim the chops of excess fat. Season with salt and pepper. Lightly coat the bottom of the inner cooking pot with olive oil. Brown the chops in the multicooker, doing it in two batches if necessary. Remove chops to a paper towel lined plate. Mop off and fat clinging to them.

Reduce heat to sauté setting. Add a drizzle of olive oil to the cooking pot. Add carrots and sauté for 2 minutes. Add shallots and sauté for 1-2 minutes. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Add garlic and sauté 1 minute.

Increase heat to brown. Add wine to cooking pot, bring to a boil and allow to reduce by about half. Add beef stock and tomatoes.

Install lid (set to pressure). Switch to high pressure cook setting and set for 15 to 20 minutes depending on how thick the chops are and how tender you want the meat,

Remove chops to a plate. Strain liquid, reserving veggies. Defat liquid. Combine liquid and veggies and serve over lamb chops.

Polenta goes nicely with the lamb chops, as does a Napa Cabernet Sauvignon.