My blushes

Prominent Delaware corporate lawyer Francis Pileggi calls yours truly "Delaware’s favorite corporate law scholar, the prolific and widely-quoted Professor Stephen Bainbridge...."
« Yours truly quoted in Christian Science Monitor re Woke Capitalism | Main
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Outsourcing the Board: How Board Service Providers Can Improve Corporate Governance
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Limited Liability: A Legal and Economic Analysis
Stephen Bainbridge: The New Corporate Governance in Theory and Practice
Stephen M. Bainbridge: Corporate Governance after the Financial Crisis