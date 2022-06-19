Scalia on Restatements of the Law

I am working away at a couple of law review articles about the tentative draft of the Restatement of the Law of Corporate Governance. In doing so, a friend pointed me to a great quote from Justice Scalia:

[M]odern Restatements . . . are of questionable value, and must be used with caution. The object of the original Restatements was “to present an orderly statement of the general common law.” Over time, the Restatements' authors have abandoned the mission of describing the law, and have chosen instead to set forth their aspirations for what the law ought to be. . . . Restatement sections such as that should be given no weight whatever as to the current state of the law, and no more weight regarding what the law ought to be than the recommendations of any respected lawyer or scholar. And it cannot safely be assumed, without further inquiry, that a Restatement provision describes rather than revises current law.