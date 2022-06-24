The Restatement of the Business Judgment Rule: The Question of Rationality

Regular readers know I am working on a couple of projects dealing with the forthcoming Restatement of the Law of Corporate Governance. Not everything I think about the restatement will make it into a law review article, but they will make great blog fodder.

To with, the drafters have restated the business judgment rule in section 4.02 as follows (in pertinent part):

A director or officer who makes a business judgment is not liable to the corporation or its shareholders if the director or officer: ... (4) rationally believes that the business judgment is in the best interests of the corporation.

Reporter's Note 1 to that section explains that:

Delaware incorporates the fourth component of the black letter by explaining: “where the business judgment presumptions are applicable, the board’s decision will be upheld unless it cannot be attributed to any rational purpose.” . . . A line of cases decided under Delaware law support the test that under the business judgment rule, a corporate decision will be upheld unless it cannot be attributed to any rational business purpose.

I agree with everything the drafters say. But I would like to add a friendly amendment, which I hope they will consider incorporating into the text. I take the following from Stephen M. Bainbridge, Corporation Law and Economics (2002), at 274-75:

In Sinclair Oil Corp. v. Levien, the Delaware supreme court held that so long as the board’s decision could be attributed to any rational business purpose the business judgment rule precluded the court from substituting its judgment as to the merits of the decision for those of the board.[1] Similarly, in Brehm v. Eisner, the court held that the business judgment rule does not apply when the board has “act[ed] in a manner that cannot be attributed to a rational business purpose.”[2]

The reference to a “rational business purpose,” properly understood, does not contemplate substantive review of the decision’s merits. As Professor Michael Dooley observes, “Sinclair’s use of [the word] rational is to be equated with conceivable or imaginable and means only that the court will not even look at the board’s judgment if there is any possibility that it was actuated by a legitimate business reason. It clearly does not mean, and cannot legitimately be cited for the proposition, that individual directors must have, and be prepared to put forth, proof of rational reasons for their decisions.”[3] Consequently, as Chancellor Allen has stated:

[W]hether a judge or jury considering the matter after the fact, believes a decision substantively wrong, or degrees of wrong extending through “stupid” to “egregious” or “irrational”, provides no ground for director liability, so long as the court determines that the process employed was either rational or employed in a good faith effort to advance corporate interests. To employ a different rule—one that permitted an “objective” evaluation of the decision—would expose directors to substantive second guessing by ill-equipped judges or juries, which would, in the long-run, be injurious to investor interests.[4]

Instead, as Chancellor Allen observed elsewhere, “such limited substantive review as the rule contemplates (i.e., is the judgment under review ‘egregious’ or ‘irrational’ or ‘so beyond reason,’ etc.) really is a way of inferring bad faith.”[5]

Put another way, inquiry into the rationality of a decision is a proxy for an inquiry into whether the decision was tainted by self-interest. In Parnes v. Bally Entertainment Corp., for example, the Delaware supreme court stated that: “The presumptive validity of a business judgment is rebutted in those rare cases where the decision under attack is ‘so far beyond the bounds of reasonable judgment that it seems essentially inexplicable on any ground other than bad faith.’”[6]In that case, Bally’s CEO allegedly demanded bribes from prospective takeover bidders and, moreover, allegedly received such a bribe from the successful bidder. In holding that the plaintiff shareholder had stated a cause of action, the court observed that “it is inexplicable that independent directors, acting in good faith, could approve the deal” when it was so tainted.

Litwin v. Allen is often cited as an exception to the foregoing proposition.[7] Put another way, Litwin supposedly creates an “incredible stupidity” exception to the business judgment rule. Under this reading of the opinion, it stands as an example of a board decision so irrational as to not deserve the protection of the business judgment rule. One problem with this analysis is that Litwin involved the directors of a bank, who are typically held to a higher standard of accountability than directors of other corporations. Another is that Litwin is a sport—a case that falls well outside the norm. It is cited so often, because it stands alone as plausible precedential support for the irrationality exception to the business judgment rule. Finally, consistent with our hypothesis that courts use rationality as a code word for self-dealing, the Litwin court found the transaction in question to be “so improvident, so risky, so unusual, and unnecessary as to be contrary to fundamental conceptions of prudent banking practice.” Although the court expressly declined to find a violation of the duty of loyalty, it seems fair to ask whether “we have reason to disbelieve the protestations of good faith by directors who reach ‘irrational’ conclusions?”[8]

In sum, it may be that there are some board decisions that are so dumb that the business judgment rule will not insulate them from judicial review.[9] Even if the set of such decisions is not an empty one, however, the tail ought not wag the dog. Because a prerequisite of rationality easily can erode into a prerequisite of reasonableness, courts must tread warily here. If they want to persist in requiring that there be a rational business purpose, at least they can ensure that that requirement lacks teeth.