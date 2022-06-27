The Restatement of the Law of Corporate Governance: A Grammatical Quibble

Tentative Drafter Number 1 uses the terms "decisionmaking" and "decisionmaker." This is error.

"Decision making" is a noun + a gerund. When used in the noun form it is open and unhyphenated. When it is used as a compound adjective preceding a noun it is to be hyphenated. See Chicago Manual of Style (17th ed.) at 449. Hence, for example:

Decision making is hard.

The corporation's decision-making process is flawed.

Decision maker is a compound noun with a single function; i.e., the first noun modifies the second noun. According to Chicago (17 ed.) at 450, such a noun is open and unhyphenated. Hence, for example:

The Chief Reporter is an excellent decision maker.

Some commentators might use compound nouns, such as decision maker, as compound adjectives and give them a hyphen. See, for example:

The Chief Reporter uses a Magic 8-ball as a decision-maker tool.

I find that usage awkward and probably inadmissible. I prefer: