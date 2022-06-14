Yours truly quoted in Christian Science Monitor re Woke Capitalism

Simon Montlake @sjmontlake, ‘Woke capitalism’ on the rise – and running into resistance:

“We’re starting to see a reaction,” says Stephen Bainbridge, a law professor at University of California, Los Angeles who studies corporate governance. “Companies are having to decide whether they’re going to take sides or to market to everybody.” ...

That views of big business have also soured on the right, for different reasons, should concern company boardrooms, says Professor Bainbridge.

“There’s a resurgence of right-wing populism that has very little in common with left-wing populism other than a deep distrust of big business. That’s the political dynamic of the moment. For the first time in a long time, you have strong populist wings in both parties that are skeptical of big business,” he says.