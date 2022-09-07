Do We Need a Restatement of the Law of Corporate Governance? posted to SSRN

Stephen M. Bainbridge, Do We Need a Restatement of the Law of Corporate Governance? (July 7, 2022). UCLA School of Law, Law-Econ Research Paper, Forthcoming, Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=4156924

The American Law Institute (ALI) has embarked on a Restatement of the Law of Corporate Governance. As with all Restatements, the purpose of the Restatement of corporate law is to clarify 'the underlying principles of the common law” that have “become obscured by the ever-growing mass of decisions in the many different jurisdictions, state and federal, within the United States.' Corporate law, however, does not suffer from such problems. In a majority of states, the Model Business Corporation Act provides detailed statutory guidance as to which common law functions, at most, interstitially. In addition, corporate law is virtually unique in being dominated by the law of a single jurisdiction; namely, Delaware. Given the prominence of Delaware law in this field, a Restatement of corporate law is unlikely to be influential.