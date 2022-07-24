Doris Bainbridge, RIP: Obituary and Eulogy

Obituary

Doris Ellen Bainbridge, 95, of Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Irvin A. and Ethel M. Gottschall.

As an Army wife, Doris lived in many parts of the U.S.A. and the world, including Germany and Korea. After her husband retired from the military, they settled in Nelson County. Doris later moved to Amherst, where she lived for over 30 years, before finally residing in Lynchburg.

She was an active member of Clifford Baptist Church, where she was the organist for many years. She also spent many happy years as a singer with The Ageless Wonders.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in law, Stephen M. and Helen C. Bainbridge, of Los Angeles, CA, her younger brother Robert, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Chaplain (COL) Clarence A. Bainbridge III (US Army), and two brothers.

Doris’ funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 26th, at Clifford Baptist Church with her friend of many years Rev. Michael Fitzgerald presiding. Doris will be interred with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery. There will be no graveside service.

Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the Clifford Baptist Church Building Fund, 635 Fletchers Level Rd, Amherst, VA 24521.

Eulogy

My mother Doris was born August 6, 1926, into a warm and loving family. In addition to her parents Irvin and Ethel, she had three brothers. Two, Don and Dick, have gone to be with the Lord. The third, Bob, sends his love.

Mom met my dad Clarence in 1944, while he was serving in the Coast Guard. He was the Captain’s cook, which was ironic because Dad could get seasick in a bathtub.

After they were married at war’s end, Dad felt a call to the ministry, which Mom always supported. After seminary, Dad felt a further call to serve the Lord as a chaplain in the military. Wisely, he opted for the Army instead of the Navy.

For the next thirty years, this small-town girl travelled the world. Germany. Korea. All over the US. My dad’s career took him away from home a lot, but Mom was always there for me. Our bond was unshakeable, even when I was a teenager, which is saying something. When Helen came into my life, Mom embraced her. She never interfered or criticized. She just loved us.

Despite her travels, Mom remained a small-town girl at heart and when Dad retired, they answered a call to be the pastor at Woodland Baptist Church. After Dad retired from Woodland, he and Mom joined Clifford. They both loved this Church. It became their spiritual home.

Mom loved the Lord. She loved the good old hymns, singing in the choir and playing the organ. Her daily devotions were no chore, but rather the most important part of her day. I know she wore out at least three Bibles, because I gave her replacements for Christmas.

My faith road diverged from Mom's when I became a Catholic in 2001, but she was okay with it. She knew we both loved the Lord, just in different forms. And that love was what mattered.

I am confident Mom is with the Lord now. I know she was not afraid of death, because she was confident that she had been born again and knew where she was going. In recent years, she had a lot of pain. Suffering never disturbed her faith, but she did wonder why the Lord was waiting. So, as Pastor Clyde said to me, I suspect the first thing Mom said to the Lord when she arrived in Heaven was “what took you so long?”

St. Paul said “I rejoice in what I am suffering for you, and I fill up in my flesh what is still lacking in regard to Christ’s afflictions, for the sake of his body, which is the church.” I’m no theologian but I know that the sort of redemptive suffering of which Paul spoke is one of the great mysteries of the faith. I may not understand it, but I believe it is part of God’s plan. God always has a reason, even if we are unable to discern it. Mom believed that too and bore her pains and sufferings with grace and dignity, confident that the Lord knew what he was doing.

In any event, Doris is at peace now. She would want us to remember her, but even more important she would want us to reflect on the state of our own souls. I expect Pastor Mike will have more to say about that, but I know from personal experience how deep Mom’s concern was that people come to a saving knowledge of Christ as their Lord and Savior. She dedicated herself to that task for almost 30 years as a pastor’s wife and for the last 36 as a widow.

In closing, Helen and I are deeply grateful to all of you. Living on the other side of the country for almost 30 years now, we didn’t see as much of Doris as we might have liked. But we knew she was in the bosom of dear friends whom she loved and loved her. Thank you all.