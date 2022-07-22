Gary Gensler's Regulation of Crypto by Persecution

2/ @GaryGensler 's SEC has adopted Sporkin's approach and is aiming it straight at crypto assets. Instead of having Congress decide whether the SEC or CFTC (or Treasury) is the correct regulator, Gensler is using enforcement suits to seize jurisdiction.

3/ Having staked out his claim to crypto by dragging industry players into court, @GaryGensler is trying to make new law not by complying with the Administrative Procedures Act but by what Karmel might call "regulation by persecution."