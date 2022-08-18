California greenhouse gas statute stumbles onward

Keith Paul Bishop reports:

SB 260 (Wiener & Stern) is moving forward despite strong opposition from business groups. As has been previously noted in this space, the bill would require any U.S.-based business with annual revenues in excess of $1 billion and that does business in California to annually report the full range of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions attributable to the business, including direct emissions, electricity use, and indirect emissions from the business’s supply chain and other sources.