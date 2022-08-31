Conservative activists are finally discovering SEC Rule 14a-8 and using it to make shareholder proposals: Will the SEC apply neutral principles?

I have long wondered why conservative activists don't make use of the shareholder proposal rule to the extent liberal activists do. In 2004, for example, I asked:

Every time I teach the shareholder proposal rule (Securities Exchange Act Rule 14a-8) in Business Associations, I always wonder the same thing: Why don't conservative activists use the rule more often?

An informed reader responded:

t seems that conservatives have attempted to push a limited agenda through the 14a-8 process. In almost all of these cases, these types of proposals were excluded under 14a-8(i)(7) [as an ordinary business matter]. Which brings me to your point. I think that most proposals pushing a conservative agenda would deal with ordinary business matters.

He had a point. But the SEC under Gary Gensler seems to have liberalized the ordinary business exception to allow a slew of social and environmental proposals from progressives to be included on company proxy statements. Which raised the question: Would he apply neutral principles and allow conservative proposals?

Accordingly, last fall, I took to Twitter to propose that "What I need are some really rich conservatives to finance a Rule 14a-8 shareholder proposal campaign."

It seems others have stepped up to the plate. Bloomberg reports: