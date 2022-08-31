Conservative activists are finally discovering SEC Rule 14a-8 and using it to make shareholder proposals: Will the SEC apply neutral principles?

I have long wondered why conservative activists don't make use of the shareholder proposal rule to the extent liberal activists do. In 2004, for example, I asked:
Every time I teach the shareholder proposal rule (Securities Exchange Act Rule 14a-8) in Business Associations, I always wonder the same thing: Why don't conservative activists use the rule more often?
An informed reader responded:
t seems that conservatives have attempted to push a limited agenda through the 14a-8 process. In almost all of these cases, these types of proposals were excluded under 14a-8(i)(7) [as an ordinary business matter]. Which brings me to your point. I think that most proposals pushing a conservative agenda would deal with ordinary business matters.
He had a point. But the SEC under Gary Gensler seems to have liberalized the ordinary business exception to allow a slew of social and environmental proposals from progressives to be included on company proxy statements. Which raised the question: Would he apply neutral principles and allow conservative proposals?
Accordingly, last fall, I took to Twitter to propose that "What I need are some really rich conservatives to finance a Rule 14a-8 shareholder proposal campaign."
It seems others have stepped up to the plate. Bloomberg reports:
More conservative proposals were filed this proxy season by activists looking to bend the ears of CEOs on social issues, aligning with a political crusade to skewer “woke capitalism.”
Conservative or anti-ESG proposals have doubled this proxy season, according to consulting firm Georgeson Inc., which counted 52 such resolutions filed this year—double the 26 filed 2021. ...
The resolutions, most of which target major companies including Walmart Inc.and Comcast Corp., received very few shareholder votes on corporate ballots, regularly securing less than 3% support. But the number of proposals won’t be letting up, said Scott Shephard, a fellow at the National Center for Public Policy Research, one of the main organizations driving conservative shareholder activism.
“I wouldn’t expect the numbers to sink,” said Shephard, explaining that one of his aims is to put CEOs on notice for allegedly violating their fiduciary duties when they project personal preferences.