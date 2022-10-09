If nation-states are going to make war on corporations, why wouldn't corporations make war on each other and even nation-states?

Tom Lin has an article at CLS Blue Sky Blog on wars on business:

For example, the United States banned Huawei, one of China’s largest and most prominent technology companies, from doing business in the country due to national security concerns. Foreign drones affiliated with Iran attacked oil installations of state-owned Saudi Aramco, one of the world’s most valuable companies. China’s military hacked into data corporate giant, Equifax, to gather private, sensitive information about American officials and intelligence officers for bribery and blackmail. North Korea initiated an unprecedented attack on Sony in response to a movie’s unflattering portrayal of the nation’s president. Hackers affiliated with Russia targeted large American corporations and large swaths of the federal government. Regardless of form, motivation, or severity, these attacks and aggressions raise critical, interlocking questions about law, commerce, society, and warfare.

Go read the whole thing. As always, Tom's hit an interesting problem and offered some very useful insights.

Being something of a science fiction nerd going back to my youth in the 60s, what came to my mind was Mack Reynolds' Joe Mauser series. In a future caste society, the military castes were one of the few that allowed upward mobility. But there are no wars among nation-states. Instead, corporations wage war on one another on reservations set aside for that purpose. It provides dispute resolution and entertainment for the masses who follow the military who fight the wars the way we follow the athletes that play pro sports today.

The short story that started the series is here. I think it would be fun to do a law review article on how the legal system in such a culture would work, blending dispute resolution and the laws of war.