The Chancery Daily recently reported in a lawsuit brought by James McRitchie against Facebook (a.k.a. Meta), about which more later. TCD reports:

TCD offers that, while it is aware that pervasive stereotypes regarding stockholder plaintiffs exist within the Delaware corporate law community of interest, Mr. McRitchie does not appear to fit the stereotypical mold as we understand it.

McRitchie is best known as an active user of Rule 14a-8--the shareholder proposal rule. In 2020, the Wall Street Journal reported that McRitchie "submitted around 80 shareholder proposals this year." In 2014, according to Proxy Monitor, "three individual investors and their family members—John Chevedden, the father-son team of William and Kenneth Steiner, and the husband-wife team of James McRitchie and Myra K. Young—sponsored 31 percent of shareholder proposals at the 250 largest publicly traded companies."

Kastiel and Nili argue that gadflies like McRitchie pose a variety of threats to the corporate governance system:

Engagement can also yield nonpecuniary benefits, including attention. Gadflies capture the attention of the financial press, powerful executives and their advisors, and other shareholders. . . . To be clear, we are not claiming that gadflies are only motivated by personal considerations or the desire to secure pecuniary side benefits. As some of them argue in public interviews, their mission “is to help shareholders enhance the production of wealth by acting as long-term shareowners” and “to improve how companies are run.” However, in advancing this mission, personal considerations may inevitably influence their decision-making and lead to distortions in their choice of targets, the engagement process, or the type of proposals they choose to submit. For example, gadflies may overinvest in engagement with high-profile companies because these targets would bring them the most publicity, a hypothesis which is consistent with the dominance of the S&P 500 as targets of gadfly proposals. Finally, potential distortions in gadflies' decisionmaking may go unchecked due to the lack of key disciplinary features present with institutional investors, including hedge fund activists, such as established organizations with mechanisms of accountability, and beneficial owners who can withdraw their funds if displeased. . . . Gadflies' passion and idealism can transform them into corporate crusaders, less willing to compromise, or even negotiate, with company insiders. Similarly, engaging with management behind closed doors would yield far less notoriety for gadflies than battling at the annual meeting. . . . Critics also claim that individual activism, and gadflies' engagement in particular, wastes corporate resources. Gadflies submit a substantial volume of proposals, and companies are compelled to expend significant resources addressing them, even those that fail. For example, Leo Strine, the recently retired Chief Justice of the Delaware Supreme Court, contended that the volume of shareholder proposals has wrought a “constant ‘model UN’ where managers are repeatedly distracted by referendums on a variety of topics proposed by investors with trifling stakes.” Daniel Gallagher, a former SEC commissioner and a well-known opponent of the shareholder proposal tool, expressed a similar view, noting that “annual meetings have been ‘hijacked’ by corporate gadflies,” and that “[a] company should be able to use all available means, including litigation, to fulfill its fiduciary duties to all shareholders by seeking to exclude improper proposals that are so often the work of a small minority of shareholders pursuing their own narrow interests.”

Kobi Kastiel & Yaron Nili, The Giant Shadow of Corporate Gadflies, 94 S. Cal. L. Rev. 569 (2021)