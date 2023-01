I used this tonight on some sous vide pork chops. The pork chop recipe will go up tomorrow.

2 teaspoons dried tarragon

1 teaspoon dried Italian parsley

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freeze-dried green peppercorns

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

Combine in a mortar and pestle. Grind to a fine powder.