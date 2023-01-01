Boneless Pork Loin Chops Sous Vide with Mustard-Tarragon-Green Peppercorn Sauce and 2019 Beringer Chardonnay

I cut 2 chops, each about 1½ thick, from a boneless pork loin roast. I dusted all sides generously with my tarragon rub. I let the chops rest at room temperature for about 30 minutes.

I set my sous vide machine to 137°. I vacuum sealed the chops and added them to the water bath. I set the timer for 80 minutes.

Towards the end of the cooking time, I made the sauce:

drizzle olive oil

1 tablespoon finely minced shallot

⅔ cup white wine

½ cup chicken stock (as usual I used Better than Bouillon base rather than opening a whole can of stock)

½ teaspoon dried tarragon

½ tablespoon green peppercorns

2 teaspoons finely snipped fresh chives

~1 tablespoon whole grain mustard

~1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons heavy cream

salt and pepper

Heat olive oil in a small sauce pan over medium heat for a couple of minutes. Add shallots and sauté for a minute or two. Add the wine and stock to the pan. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to a simmer. Add tarragon and green peppercorns. Reduce by about to about ⅔ cup. Remove from heat and add chives, mustard, and cream. I added the mustards in stages, tasting as I went along, because I didn't want to overpower the sauce. I ended up using all of it. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Return to heat, bring to a low simmer, whisking constantly, and allow to thicken slightly. (If it's too runny, you can whisk in a little Wondra to tighten it up.)

Heat a grill pan (preferably cast iron) on high for 3 minutes or so. Remove pork chops from water bath, unseal, and pat very dry. I squirted all sides with Pam and then added the chops to the grill pan. Sear all sides quickly.

I served the chops with a warm potato salad and a 2019 Beringer Private Reserve Chardonnay. Relatively restrained oak, but still rich and round. Peach, pear, toasted almond. Excellent.