ChatGPT: The End of Law School Essay Exams?

From The NY Times:

While grading essays for his world religions course last month, Antony Aumann, a professor of philosophy at Northern Michigan University, read what he said was easily “the best paper in the class.” It explored the morality of burqa bans with clean paragraphs, fitting examples and rigorous arguments. A red flag instantly went up. Mr. Aumann confronted his student over whether he had written the essay himself. The student confessed to using ChatGPT, a chatbot that delivers information, explains concepts and generates ideas in simple sentences — and, in this case, had written the paper.

This is going to require law schools to rethink the traditional essay exam format.

Especially because ChatGPT is just the opening wedge:

OpenAI is expected to soon release another tool, GPT-4, which is better at generating text than previous versions.

Personally, I switched to multiple choice some years ago when I had a semester in which I had to teach 2 sections of Business Associations, each of which had 100+ students. Worryingly, although ChatGPT reportedly failed to pass a multistage multiple choice bar exam, it did pass the evidence and torts sections.