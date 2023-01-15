Should we hold corporations liable or the officers and directors who run them? Specifically, social media companies?

A journalist recently posed the following question to me:

I'm looking at the U.K. Government's recent moves to add an amendment to its forthcoming Online Safety law, to create criminal sanctions for the executives of social media companies that are in breach of the law. On the one hand, this suggests social media companies will work harder to comply with the British regulator that is enforcing the new guidelines, and this seems necessary given that so many of these firms have failed to prevent harm on their networks and have hitherto seen regulatory fines as a cost of doing business. On the other hand, this sort of move would also seem to do more to pierce the corporate veil, which could undermine efforts by corporations to mitigate risk for directors and employees.

The question of individual versus institutional liability is a very interesting one.

There is an argument for imposing civil liability on corporations and other institutions (i.e., legal persons) where their agents commit torts or breach contracts. A major function of civil liability, after all, is compensation of victims of malfeasance and misfeasance. The legal person will often have far deeper pockets than any of the natural persons amongst its stakeholders. Having one defendant rather than many, moreover, reduces tertiary costs for both parties and society.

Having said that, however, I'm not completely convinced. In the first place, most major corporate misconduct implicates senior corporate officials, such that a regime of personal--rather than corporate--liability would provide them with incentives to cause the corporate entity to insure against the risk of such losses, which satisfies the goal of compensation.

More important, however, the role of compensation as a justification for corporate liability is more complicated than one might think. In an important article, Vicarious Liability for Fraud on Securities Markets: Theory and Evidence, 1992 U. Ill. L. Rev. 691, Jennifer Arlen and William Carney tackled this question with regard to corporate liability for securities frauds committed by agents of the firm. As they demonstrate, when a corporation pays a large fine the resulting balance sheet effect is to reduce assets on the left side. On the right hand side, liabilities remain constant. To offset the decline in net assets, accordingly, shareholder equity must fall. As a result, the effect of civil monetary liability is to replace "one group of innocent victims with another: those who were shareholders when the fraud was revealed. Moreover, enterprise liability does not even effect a one-to-one transfer between innocent victims: a large percentage of the plaintiffs' recovery goes to their lawyers. Finally, enterprise liability may injure innocent people in addition to shareholders. For example, employees are injured if enterprise liability sends a firm into bankruptcy or causes it to lay off employees." Id. at 719.

The case for corporate criminal liability is even weaker. The principal functions of criminal liability are retribution and deterrence.

A corporation is not a moral actor. Edward, First Baron Thurlow, put it best: "Did you ever expect a corporation to have a conscience, when it has no soul to be damned, and nobody to be kicked?" The corporation is simply a nexus of contracts between factors of production. As such, there is no moral basis for applying retributive justice to a corporation - there is nothing there to be punished.

So who do we punish when we force the corporation to pay fines? Since the payment comes out of the corporation's treasury, it reduces the value of the residual claim on the corporation's assets and earnings. In other words, the shareholders pay. Not the directors and officers who actually committed the alleged wrongdoing. Retributive justice is legitimate only where the actor to be punished has committed acts to which moral blameworthiness can be assigned. Even if you assume the corporation is still benefiting from alleged wrongdoing, the shareholders are mere holders in due course. It is therefore difficult to see a moral basis punishing them. They have done nothing for which they are blameworthy.

As always in corporate accountability, both efficiency and morality require that punishment be directed solely at those who actually commit wrongdoing. In this context, it would be the directors, officers, or controlling shareholders who actually committed the wrong.

My conclusion in this regard was influenced in part by the Arlen and Carney paper, which argues for imposing liability on the corporation's agents: “we find that there is little reason to believe that enterprise liability is the superior rule from the standpoint of deterrence, and there are many reasons to suspect the contrary. The deterrent effect of the available monetary sanctions under agent liability probably exceeds the deterrent effect of enterprise liability because a civil judgment against an agent hurts his reputation more than does a sanction imposed by the firm in private. Moreover, the threat that sanctions will be imposed appears to be greater under agent liability. Agent liability places the responsibility of sanctioning wrongful agents with the victims, who have no reason not to proceed against them and have every reason to proceed. Enterprise liability, by contrast, places the responsibility of proceeding against the wrongful agents with the firm, and thus with the very agents (and their close associates) most likely to have committed fraud. Moreover, agent liability in effect enlists insurance companies as corporate monitors and disciplinarians, thereby eliminating the agency costs associated with firm managers monitoring and disciplining each other. Furthermore, the judgment proof problem under agent liability can be completely eliminated if, in addition to civil liability, the government imposes sufficient nonmonetary criminal penalties on agents, such as imprisonment.”

Holding individual corporate actors is not inconsistent with limited liability. As I explained in my book, Limited Liability: A Legal and Economic Analysis (Edward Elgar Publishing 2016), coauthored with M. Todd Henderson (Chicago Law), the purpose of limited liability is to encourage investment by shareholders. As the residual claimants on corporate assets and earnings, shareholders do not get a return on their investment until all other claims on the corporation have been satisfied. Because risk and return are positively correlated, shareholders prefer that the corporation take on risky, high return projects so that something will be left over after all other claimants have been paid. By insulating shareholders from the downside risk of firm investments, limited liability thus incentivizes shareholders to use their voting control of the corporation to elect directors who will opt for business activities consistent with the risk preferences of shareholders rather than those of the more risk averse fixed claimants.

Officers and directors are in a different position. To be sure, there may be arguments for limiting their liability exposure to shareholders through doctrines such as the business judgment rule, but those arguments do not apply to civil or criminal liability.