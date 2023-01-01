« Boneless Pork Loin Chops Sous Vide with Mustard-Tarragon-Green Peppercorn Sauce and 2019 Beringer Chardonnay | Main

01/01/2023

Warm Potato Salad

  • 2-3 Yukon Gold potatoes (totaling about a pound)
  • 4 slices thick cut bacon
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallot
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1 ½ tablespoons whole grain mustard
  • ½ tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • finely snipped fresh chives to taste
  • dried Italian parsley to taste
  • onion power to taste
  • salt and pepper to taste

Slice the potatoes on the thick setting (¼") of a mandolin. Put the potatoes in a large sauce pan and add enough water to cover by about half an inch. Add 1 tablespoon of the vinegar and a big pinch of salt. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to a rolling simmer, and cook until just tender but not at all mushy (about 15 minutes). 

Meanwhile, cook the bacon in a medium skillet over medium heat. Drain on a paper towel lined plate. Enjoy one piece as a reward for your hard work and crumble the remainder.

Drain potatoes and add to a large bowl. Add remaining ingredients and combine gently but thoroughly.

Optional add-ins: caraway seeds, celery seeds, hard boiled eggs, capers, cornichons, sweet gherkins

