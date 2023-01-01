Warm Potato Salad

- 2-3 Yukon Gold potatoes (totaling about a pound)
- 4 slices thick cut bacon
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon minced shallot
- 1 ½ tablespoons whole grain mustard
- ½ tablespoon Dijon mustard
- finely snipped fresh chives to taste
- dried Italian parsley to taste
- onion power to taste
- salt and pepper to taste
Slice the potatoes on the thick setting (¼") of a mandolin. Put the potatoes in a large sauce pan and add enough water to cover by about half an inch. Add 1 tablespoon of the vinegar and a big pinch of salt. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to a rolling simmer, and cook until just tender but not at all mushy (about 15 minutes).
Meanwhile, cook the bacon in a medium skillet over medium heat. Drain on a paper towel lined plate. Enjoy one piece as a reward for your hard work and crumble the remainder.
Drain potatoes and add to a large bowl. Add remaining ingredients and combine gently but thoroughly.
Optional add-ins: caraway seeds, celery seeds, hard boiled eggs, capers, cornichons, sweet gherkins