Warm Potato Salad

2-3 Yukon Gold potatoes (totaling about a pound)

4 slices thick cut bacon

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon minced shallot

1 ½ tablespoons whole grain mustard

½ tablespoon Dijon mustard

finely snipped fresh chives to taste

dried Italian parsley to taste

onion power to taste

salt and pepper to taste

Slice the potatoes on the thick setting (¼") of a mandolin. Put the potatoes in a large sauce pan and add enough water to cover by about half an inch. Add 1 tablespoon of the vinegar and a big pinch of salt. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to a rolling simmer, and cook until just tender but not at all mushy (about 15 minutes).

Meanwhile, cook the bacon in a medium skillet over medium heat. Drain on a paper towel lined plate. Enjoy one piece as a reward for your hard work and crumble the remainder.

Drain potatoes and add to a large bowl. Add remaining ingredients and combine gently but thoroughly.

Optional add-ins: caraway seeds, celery seeds, hard boiled eggs, capers, cornichons, sweet gherkins