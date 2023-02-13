A must read on ESG

Today's must read: Edmans, Alex, Applying Economics – Not Gut Feel – To ESG (February 11, 2023). Available at SSRN: https://t.co/0QsmuGVLQC or https://t.co/bxdXz6ddXD— Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) February 12, 2023
