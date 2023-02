Interesting post by Paul E. Kalb and Coleen Klasmeier on the intersection of the Caremark and "the Park doctrine, also known as the 'responsible corporate officer' doctrine, a line of federal cases holds that individuals who bear a 'responsible relation' to a violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act can be found criminally liable even without proof of traditional mens rea (guilty mind)."