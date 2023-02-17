I'm giving a talk today on "The Law and Economics of the Parable of the Talents" at the University Catholic Center at UCLA Faculty/Staff Winter Quarter Gathering. — Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) February 17, 2023

My talk on the Parable of the Talents is based on my chapter in Research Handbook on Fiduciary Law 97 (Edward Elgar Publishing; D. Gordon Smith & Andrew S. Gold eds. 2018) https://t.co/9JsW3985vn — Steve Bainbridge (@PrawfBainbridge) February 17, 2023