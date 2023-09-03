Companies retreating on the DEI component of ESG

Bloomberg reports:

, more than 300 DEI professionals have exited companies across the economy, including Amazon.com Inc., Twitter Inc., and Nike Inc., per research from workforce analytics firm Revelio Labs. Observers are questioning whether pledges made during the wave of protests in 2020 were merely reactionary, superficial moves to lower reputational risk. The situation could get complicated at companies where investors have pushed for disclosure of workforce diversity data.

In my book The Profit Motive, I argued that much (arguably most) ESG activity is greenwashing. The retreat on DEI would seem to support that argument.