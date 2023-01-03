Maybe Caremark is not the Chicken Heart After All: VC Laster Disposes of Shareholder Suit over McDonald's Corporate Culture

In January, I noted considerable concern over a decision by Delaware Vice Chancellor Travis Laster involving potential Caremark liability for McDonalds due to allegations of a pervasive atmosphere of sexual harassment. I also took issue with the suggestion in the opinion that an officer breaches his fiduciary duties by engaging in sexual harassment. It should go without saying, but in today's environment probably does need to be emphasized, that nothing in that post was intended to excuse (let alone endorse!) sexual harassment! It is a pernicious evil that deserves severe punishment. But through employment law not corporate fiduciary duties.

Others, such as Kevin LaCroix, expressed similar concern.

In expressing my concerns about the decision, however, I noted a safety valve:

VC Laster thereby transformed sexual harassment—and who knows how much more of employment and civil rights law—into cognizable corporate law claims. To be sure, VC Laster anticipated just such a complaint: Some might ask whether the Court of Chancery should be hearing sexual harassment claims and worry that recognizing such a claim will open the floodgates to employment-style litigation. ... ... Like an oversight claim, a claim for breach of duty based on the officer’s own acts of sexual harassment is derivative, so all of the protections associated with derivative claims apply. But so what? Is Laster saying that if Fairhurst had moved to dismiss for failure to make demand on the board per Rule 23.1 that Fairhurst would have won?

Whether Fairhurst would have escaped liability remains uncertain, but in a very recent opinion VC Laster dismissed the claims against the defendant directors: