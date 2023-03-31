Should ESG skeptics make an exception for corporate patriotism?

Michael Peregrine suggests that corporations serve stakeholders by providing "a public, and practical, reminder of the civil rights and liberties guaranteed to American citizens."

Peregrine's proposal raises the question of whether skeptics of corporate social responsibility should make an exception for corporate patriotism. Tentative view: No. Government should decide if there are national security implications to a business and, if so, regulate it.

Query whether those of us who are skeptical of #ESG and woke corporate political speech ought to make an narrow exception for this sort of civic education about freedom. Tentative view: No. But it's a project for the future.

David Yosifon devotes a chapter to corporate patriotism in Corporate Friction: How Corporate Law Impedes American Progress and What to Do about It.